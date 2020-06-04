Writer filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

NEW DELHI: Bollywood’s greatest champion of the common Indian and his everyday issues, writer-filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away in Mumbai following age-related ailments. He was 93.

Best known for modestly budgeted, middle-of-the-road cinema such as Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974), Piya Ka Ghar (1972), Khatta Meetha , Chakravyuha (1978 film), Baton Baton Mein (1979), Priyatama (1977), Man Pasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen (1982), and Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Chatterjee heralded the era of alternate Hindi cinema in the 1970s along with contemporary Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

He is said to have presented superstars of the day in ordinary avatars, cases in point being Mithun Chakraborty with Moon Moon Sen in Sheesha, Vinod Mehra in Us Paar with Moushmi Chatterjee, Jeetendra with Neetu Singh in Priyatama, Dev Anand with Tina Munim in Man Pasand, Rajesh Khanna with Neetu Singh in Chakravyuha, Dharmendra with Hema Malini in Dillagi and Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil.

Chatterjee started his career as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly tabloid Blitz published in Mumbai, where he worked for 18 years, before shifting career paths to filmmaking, when he assisted Basu Bhattacharya in the Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman starrer Teesri Kasam (1966).

In 1992, he was awarded National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for his film Durga.

Apart from Bengali films such as Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din, Chatterjee also directed popular television series such as Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan.

He is survived by daughter Rupali Guha who has directed films such as Aamras and Porichoi, and produced TV serials like Tumhari Disha, Rakhi, Dil Se Diya Vachan and Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se.









