The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) – the highest level of alarm in the global health regulations – on 30 January 2020, when, outside of China, fewer than 100 cases and no deaths had been reported
It has been two years since the World Health Organization first declared Covid-19 as a pandemic. But the UN health body has voiced its frustration at people marking 11 March as the second anniversary of the public health emergency, stating that the real alarm came six weeks earlier.
“The fact that people are recognising 11 March as the anniversary of the pandemic is wrong. It is fundamentally incorrect. The anniversary is when the warning was issued. You issue the warning to prepare. You do not issue it when you are in the middle of it," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19.
“You hear the frustration in our voices because we still have not corrected the narrative. The alarm is the public health emergency of international concern," she added.
But it was only when WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the worsening situation as a pandemic on 11 March that many countries seemed to wake up to the danger.
By that time, the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold, with more than 1,18,000 people having caught the disease in 114 countries, and 4,291 people having lost their lives, following a jump in deaths in Italy and Iran.
On the issue, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan echoed Kerkhove's statement and said that by 11 March two years ago, the world was possessed with the word pandemic.