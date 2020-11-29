Wrong name in Aadhaar card and PAN? Here is how you can get it fixed

Aadhaar number is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI. Aadhaar card is being used for identity authentication across banks, telecom companies, public distribution system, income tax amongst others. Keeping an Aadhaar Card up-to-date is crucial as it serves as an an address and ID proof

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit unique identification number, which is valid for lifetime. It is also an important document helps that the income-tax authority in keeping a track of all financial transactions. The PAN card is unaffected by any change in address. A PAN card contains your name, date of birthday, and photograph.

However, at times many people face an issue wherein the name of a particular person is spelt differently in their Aadhaar card and PAN card. So, there is no need to worry about it as it can be rectified. Here are the simple steps to correct your name in Aadhaar card and PAN card.

How to correct your name in Aadhaar card

-Visit Aadhaar Enrollment center

- Fill Aadhaar modification form

- Enter correct information in the form

- Documents with correct name and right spelling to be attached with this form.

- ₹25 to ₹30 have to be paid for updating the information, amount may vary as per location and center

- After following these processes your name will be corrected.

How to correct your name in PAN card

- Visit National Securities Depository Limited website

- Select option 'Correction in Existing PAN'

- Choose category type

- Documents with correct name and right spelling to be attached.

- Click on Submit option

- Fee will be charged, amount not disclosed.

- Updated PAN card will be sent to the registered address in 45 days from the day of application.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via