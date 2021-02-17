WTO chief calls on nations to end Covid export restrictions

Globally, the latest vaccination rate is 6.4 million doses per day, on average, according to the Bloomberg Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker. At this rate, it will take an estimated 4.9 years to cover 75% of the population with a two-dose vaccine. Yet there are vast difference between countries with the U.S. and the U.K. an track to reach herd immunity in less than a year, while India, Mexico and Russia are among nations where that would take 10 years or more.