India faces heat from WTO market-access committee over import curbs, quality control orders
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 03 Oct 2025, 02:32 pm IST
Summary
India’s quality control orders on tyres and air conditioners attracted queries from the EU, Indonesia and others at the WTO market-access committee, while quantitative restrictions on pulses came under repeated scrutiny from Australia, Canada and the EU.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: India has come under scrutiny at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over its import restrictions and quality control orders (QCOs). In a draft report released on Thursday, the WTO’s committee on market access noted that multiple members had questioned whether these measures constituted trade barriers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story