On import restrictions for pulses, New Delhi said in its submission at a formal meeting on 9 April that the measures adopted by India were undertaken to maintain food and nutrition security. “This is an area of great importance to our economy, and the policies on imports are regularly reviewed and updated. The trade measures applicable to the import of pulses are in compliance with the relevant WTO agreements and the specified procedures of those agreements," it stated. India also highlighted its compliance with multilateral obligations by submitting its biennial notification on quantitative restrictions for 2024-26.