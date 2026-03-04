India pushes WTO to formalise technology transfer commitments ahead of 14th Ministerial Conference

New Delhi: India has sought to formalise and strengthen commitments on the transfer of relevant and advanced technologies to developing and least developed countries ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from 26-29 March, by circulating a draft ministerial declaration that calls for institutionalising the technology transfer agenda within the multilateral trading system, according to a WTO document reviewed by Mint.