New Delhi: India has sought to formalise and strengthen commitments on the transfer of relevant and advanced technologies to developing and least developed countries ahead of the 14th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from 26-29 March, by circulating a draft ministerial declaration that calls for institutionalising the technology transfer agenda within the multilateral trading system, according to a WTO document reviewed by Mint.
India pushes WTO to formalise technology transfer commitments ahead of 14th Ministerial Conference
SummaryIn a new draft declaration for the upcoming MC14, New Delhi has called for a time-bound roadmap to institutionalize the transfer of advanced technologies, such as semiconductors and green tech, to help developing nations compete in global trade.
