‘Final WTO order on IT tariffs could take 5 years’1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:19 PM IST
The WTO’s dispute settlement panell found tariffs imposed by India on mobile phones and electronic components in violation of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
NEW DELHI : Industry is unlikely to witness any negative impact of the recent WTO panel ruling on Indian IT tariffs as a protracted legal dispute might take years before a final order, a government official said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×