WTO raises concerns over implications of govt’s programmes

“Members took note of the programmes put in place to promote foreign direct investment and local manufacturing, and to further integrate Make in India, Digital India, Start-up India, Skill India and Self-Reliant India into global supply chains. They welcomed these initiatives, while raising concerns about the possible trade restrictions they could introduce, urging India to be mindful of any trade implications," ambassador Harald Aspelund, chair of the WTO’s trade policy review body, said in his concluding remarks during India’s 7th trade policy review.