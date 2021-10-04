The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday upgraded its growth forecast for global merchandise trade volume to 10.8% from 8% projected in March on the back of the previous year’s slump which bottomed out in the second quarter of 2020.

“Due to a lower base, year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 was 22%, but the figure is projected to fall to 10.9% in the third quarter and 6.6% in the fourth quarter, in part because of the rapid recovery in trade in the last two quarters of 2020. Reaching the forecast for 2021 only requires quarter-on-quarter growth to average 0.8% per quarter in the second half of this year, equivalent to an annualized rate of 3.1%," WTO said in a statement.

Trade recovery continues to diverge by region. WTO projects export volume growth in 2021 will be 8.7% in North America, 7.2% in South America, 9.7% in Europe, 0.6% in the CIS, 7% in Africa, 5% in the Middle East and 14.4% for Asia. Imports in the same year are set to grow by 12.6% in North America, 19.9% in South America, 9.1% in Europe, 13.1% in CIS, 11.3% in Africa, 9.3% in the Middle East and 10.7% in Asia. Exports and imports of LDCs will increase by an estimated 5.3% and 5.5%, respectively, in 2021.

India’s merchandise exports during April-September period are expected at a record $197 billion. India has set a target of $400 billion for merchandise exports for FY22.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said inequitable access to vaccines is exacerbating economic divergence across regions. “The longer vaccine inequity is allowed to persist, the greater the chance that even more dangerous variants of covid-19 will emerge, setting back the health and economic progress we have made to date," she added.

Okonjo-Iweala said as members approach the 12th Ministerial Conference later this year, they must come together and agree on a strong WTO response to the pandemic, which would provide a foundation for more rapid vaccine production and equitable distribution. “This is necessary to sustain the global economic recovery. Vaccine policy is economic policy - and trade policy," she said.

WTO said though the risks to the forecast remain on the downside, include spikes in inflation, longer port delays, higher shipping rates, and extended shortages of semiconductors, with supply-side disruptions being exacerbated by the rapid and unexpectedly strong recovery of demand in advanced and many emerging economies.

“The pandemic itself presents potentially even bigger risks to world trade and output, particularly if more deadly variants were to emerge. The highly contagious Delta variant has already prompted governments to reinstate some containment measures," it added.

