WTO raises global trade volume growth estimate to 10.8% for 2021

“Due to a lower base, year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2021 was 22%, but the figure is projected to fall to 10.9% in the third quarter and 6.6% in the fourth quarter, in part because of the rapid recovery in trade in the last two quarters of 2020. Reaching the forecast for 2021 only requires quarter-on-quarter growth to average 0.8% per quarter in the second half of this year, equivalent to an annualized rate of 3.1%," WTO said in a statement.