WTO should allow countries to export from public stockholdings to address hunger and food insecurity: Sitharaman at G204 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 06:15 PM IST
- The current WTO norms bar countries from exporting food grains from public stockholdings as they are subsidised and can distort international prices. This was also India’s key demand at the 12th WTO ministerial conference that took place last month in Geneva, but could not make it to the package deal agreed by 164 member countries.