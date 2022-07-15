She highlighted that while supplies through the World Food Programme is “one little success", more was required to be done in the form of allowing countries to supply to those who “desperately" need food supplies. “This is the time for us to review so that we don't take exogenous shocks on issues like hunger, on food. I can understand if there is a problem with fuel, I keep worrying about it, but that's an issue afterwards. The first is to get the food to the poor," said Sitharaman.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}