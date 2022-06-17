Daily Business News Live updates: WTO signs landmark, gold prices fall & more

Here are today’s top business news, equity market updates, economic activities and news updates. Know all about the latest news and other news updates for 17 June 2022 from Live Mint
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Stocks have extended their selloff on deepening fears of an economic downturn amid sharply tighter monetary policy around the world to tackle damaging inflation. Gold prices have fallen further after a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand and put prices on track for their biggest weekly drop since mid-May.
The Central government has extended the upper age limit for the Agnipath recruitment scheme from 21 years to 23 years amid massive protests against the scheme in different parts of the country.
17 Jun 2022, 09:55 AM ISTChina Budget Deficit Hits Record Due to Tax Rebates, Covid Pain
China’s broad budget deficit in the first five months of the year has ballooned by almost a trillion yuan to the worst on record as spending soared due to Covid outbreaks and tax breaks to stimulate the economy caused income to drop.
The government took in a combined 10.9 trillion yuan ($1.6 trillion) in general and government fund revenues in January to May, but that was far exceeded by the 13.8 trillion yuan it spent in the period. The 2.9 trillion yuan deficit, which covers the budgets for all levels of government, compares to a small surplus at the same point last year and is almost 43% bigger than in 2020, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Ministry of Finance.
17 Jun 2022, 09:47 AM ISTAgnipath protest continues, train coaches set on fire in UP's Balia
Protests continued on the third day against Agnipath, the new military scheme even after Central government extended the upper age limit for recruitment from 21 years to 23 years. In UP's Balia train was set on fire by protesting students despite heavy police deployment.
Earlier in Bihar too, two trains were set on fire by protesters. Several parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states have witnessed protests over the new military recruitment policy.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
17 Jun 2022, 09:39 AM ISTRupee opens with 6 paisa gains
Indian rupee has opened marginally higher at 78.02 per dollar today versus the previous close of 78.07 on Thursday.
17 Jun 2022, 09:24 AM ISTGold prices fall further, 1.5% downfall in last one week
Gold prices fell further fell as a higher dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for greenback-priced bullion, and put prices on track for their biggest weekly drop since mid-May.
Spot gold dropped 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce by 0238 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,846.90.
Gold prices have fallen about 1.5% in what has been a volatile week, after starting it near a one-month peak before hitting a four-week low on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
17 Jun 2022, 09:20 AM ISTSatyendar Jain money laundering case: ED raids multiple locations in NCR
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at 10 residential and business locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates.
Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.
The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.
17 Jun 2022, 09:17 AM ISTWTO signs landmark deal after nearly a decade
In a first major agreement in nine years, the series of trade deals include pledges on food security, balanced outcome fisheries subsidies, and response to pandemic - all issues important to developing countries.
The deals were ground out over five days of bargaining at a conference of over 100 trade ministers, and are seen as a test of the ability for nations to strike multilateral trade deals amid high geopolitical tensions. One agreement has already been reached, on maintaining a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs.
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal struck an upbeat and conciliatory tone on Thursday. "India is convinced that this will turn out to be one of the most successful ministerials that the WTO has seen in a long time," he said, smiling broadly.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!