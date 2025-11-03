X India reports 456% surge in conversations as Virat Kohli leads nation’s praise for Women’s World Cup triumph

X India, the official handle of the social media platform 𝕏, revealed a massive surge in online activity following India’s victory at the Women’s World Cup. The platform reported that “conversations exploded 456.5% in just 24 hours on 𝕏,” as fans across the country celebrated the historic win.

In a post shared on 3 November, X India congratulated the national team, calling it an “epic triumph”. The account also amplified Virat Kohli’s tweet, which captured the nation’s sentiment in the wake of the women’s team’s stunning performance.

Virat Kohli’s heartfelt tribute to the women’s team Former India captain Virat Kohli took to 𝕏 on Sunday to laud the women’s team for their fearless play and belief throughout the tournament.

“Inspiration for generations to come, you’ve made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind,” Kohli wrote.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana celebrate after India won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

His post quickly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and retweets as fans and fellow cricketers joined in to celebrate the team’s accomplishment.

Rohit Sharma’s emotional reaction goes viral Moreover, Rohit Sharma was visibly moved as India’s women’s cricket team made history at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team triumphed over South Africa in a thrilling final that had the crowd on its feet.

The Indian skipper was among a handful of former men’s cricketers who turned up at the venue to support the women’s side. As Harmanpreet took the decisive catch to seal the win, cameras captured Rohit’s emotional reaction from the VIP stands, which is a moment that quickly went viral across social media.

Earlier in the match, India set a strong total of 299 runs. South Africa appeared poised for victory at one stage, but Shafali Verma’s crucial double breakthrough swung the momentum back in India’s favour. Deepti Sharma then delivered a stunning five-wicket performance to close out the match, securing a 52-run win and an unforgettable World Cup triumph for the Women in Blue.