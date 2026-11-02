Mumbai airport to shut both runways for 6 hours on November 19: Why CSMIA will suspend operations from 11 AM to 5 PM

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will suspend flight operations for six hours on November 19 as both its runways undergo scheduled annual maintenance, Hindustan Times reported.

The temporary closure will be in effect from 11 AM to 5 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2026, according to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport.

Both cross runways — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 — will remain non-operational during this period as part of the airport's annual post-monsoon maintenance programme.

The airport operator said the scheduled maintenance is an essential part of its year-round operational readiness programme.

Why are Mumbai airport's runways being shut? The six-hour shutdown is part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon maintenance exercise, as per the report.

According to MIAL, the maintenance work will involve detailed runway inspections, surface repairs and technical assessments of critical infrastructure, including runway lighting, markings and drainage systems.

These checks are necessary to ensure that the runways remain in suitable condition for aircraft take-offs and landings, while maintaining safety and operational efficiency, as per MIAL.

The airport operator described the exercise as part of its safety-first approach and said it was essential to sustaining the airport's operational readiness.

Airlines informed six months in advance MIAL said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued ahead of the scheduled closure to inform airlines and other aviation stakeholders.

The advance notification will allow airlines to revise flight schedules, make alternative operational arrangements and plan their manpower requirements accordingly.

According to the airport operator, coordination with airlines and relevant stakeholders began six months before the maintenance exercise.

The advance planning is intended to ensure that operational requirements are aligned and inconvenience to passengers is minimised.

What is Mumbai airport's runway configuration? CSMIA has a cross-runway configuration, comprising two intersecting runways: RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32. Both will be temporarily unavailable during the maintenance window.

Spread across approximately 1,900 acres, the airport handles nearly 1,000 air traffic movements daily, according to information provided by the airport operator.

It is also a major passenger and cargo hub, handling 55.29 million passengers in the financial year 2025-26 and more than 0.85 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.

Mumbai International Airport Limited operates and manages CSMIA. It is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with AAHL holding a 74% stake.

AAHL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of the Adani Group.