Amid Covid surge in India, study shows XBB.1.16 Omicron variant has higher effective reproductive number3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
Earlier, Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant pediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor also pointed out that XBB.1.16 has a 140 percent growth advantage over XBB.1.5, making it more aggressive
A latest preprint new study shows XBB.1.16 Omicron variant, which is behind the COVID surge in India will also spread worldwide in the near future, has an effective reproductive number (Re) 1.27 and 1.17-fold higher respectively than XBB.1 and XBB.1.5.
