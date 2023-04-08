Speaking of the Covid tally, as many 6,050 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant jump from Thursday's tally of 5,335 cases, the Union health ministry said. Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.