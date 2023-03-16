‘XBB.1.16 behind fresh covid spike’

There is a large pathological study that has been done in the 90 people who have died to determine where all covid-19 virus survived in the body. Is it surviving only in the lungs or in the brain, or in any other body part? The most common part was the brain. So, the virus stays in the brain. So, co-infection doesn’t mean that two of the viruses are infecting people because one virus (covid) is already there in the body and has become resident. There are lots of microbes in the human body. In biology, susceptibility, which is genetic, and pre-disposition, which is stress and trigger, play a role. Now we all have become susceptible due to covid-19. Our immune system has become monovalent, increasing the susceptibility to other viruses and making people sick. Never before in this world ever happened that everyone would have the same kind of antibodies and react in the same way to a pathogen. Therefore, people are falling sick so often with viral infection or influenza.