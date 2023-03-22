Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria stated that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India may be driven by a new variant called XBB 1.16. However, he emphasized that there is no need for panic as long as the variant does not cause severe illness and deaths. The expert explained that new variants of the virus will continue to emerge as it mutates over time, but as long as they don't lead to severe illness, hospitalization, and deaths, it helps in providing some degree of immunity to the population. He also cautioned about another ‘fresh COVID wave’ in the coming days.

Dr. Guleria's comments came on the same day as a high-level meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the COVID-19 situation and assess public health preparedness. India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 138 days, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths.

Dr. Guleria said that the virus evolves over time, and this happens with both COVID-19 and influenza. He called this an "antigenic drift," explaining that the virus gradually evolves, mutates a little bit, and new variants emerge. He also noted that in the last year, new variants have emerged which are sub-lineages of Omicron, indicating that the virus has stabilized somewhat and is not changing as rapidly as it did in the past.

Will we see another COVID wave?

When asked if XBB 1.16 has the potential to cause a fresh wave of cases in the coming days, Dr. Guleria said that there may be a surge in the number of cases, but they may be underreported as people are not getting themselves tested for flu-like symptoms.

He told PTI, "You may see a surge in number of cases" but then they may be underreported as initially people were very concerned and would get themselves tested.

"Now even if they have flu-like symptoms, most people don't get themselves tested. Some use the rapid antigen test, and even if they are positive they do not report it. So the number we are actually reporting may be less than the actual number in the community."

Dr Guleria advised that those who test positive must report the data because that helps policy makers and government to actually to know the number of cases and take a decision and plan a strategy.