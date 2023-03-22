Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria stated that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in India may be driven by a new variant called XBB 1.16. However, he emphasized that there is no need for panic as long as the variant does not cause severe illness and deaths. The expert explained that new variants of the virus will continue to emerge as it mutates over time, but as long as they don't lead to severe illness, hospitalization, and deaths, it helps in providing some degree of immunity to the population. He also cautioned about another ‘fresh COVID wave’ in the coming days.

