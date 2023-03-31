XBB.1.16 is predominant COVID variant in Delhi, Kejriwal on what govt doing to keep cases in check?2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:29 PM IST
The XBB.1.16 is the predominant variant at present, accounting for 48 per cent of all positive cases in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, who chaired a COVID review meeting on Friday, pointed out that the XBB.1.16 is the predominant COVID variant and hinted that it is causing the recent surge in the national capital. He assured that the city government is taking enough measures to curb the spread of the virus.
