Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in India's H3N2 influenza caseload. The national capital recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity of 12.48 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department. On Wednesday, the city had logged 300 cases, the first time since August 31, while the positivity had mounted to 13.89 per cent. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported on Wednesday.