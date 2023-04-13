Experts have different opinions on when the current COVID surge, caused by the XBB.1.16 variant, will reach its peak. Some believe it has already peaked, while others predict it will happen in the coming days. The government's assertion that COVID has become endemic in India has been dismissed by experts, who argue that the country has already surpassed the upper limit of "endemic prevalence."

Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and consultant paediatrician at the Mangla Hospital and Research Centre, Bijnor, in a series of tweets, showcases different views to answer some crucial questions about the current COVID surge.

When is COVID likely to peak in India?

There are various views on when the Indian Covid surge driven by XBB.1.16 will reach its peak.

According to JP Weiland, the weekly growth has already peaked, but the outbreak is still expanding, and the positivity rate is at its highest since the January 2021 peak. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare claims that Covid in India is moving towards the endemic stage and expects the cases to rise for the next 10-12 days and gradually come down to become endemic.

Predicting the exact peak of the current Covid surge is challenging, and the situation is continuously evolving.

Has COVID reached the endemic stage?

Some experts do not acknowledge the current surge and believe that it is already in an endemic state. Virologist T Jacob John considers it an endemic stage as long as daily cases remain below 6500.

Now, on Wednesday, India reported >7500 cases, and today, over 10,000 new cases were recorded. “Since his upper limit of 'endemic prevalence' has already crossed, I don’t know what does he think now!"

Y'day India reported >7500 cases. Early trends point the tally would def cross 8500 today. However, there is a lot of speculations on when the current peak of the surge would peak. Let's look for the answers 1/ pic.twitter.com/xMCqdJMC6x — Vipin M. Vashishtha (@vipintukur) April 13, 2023

India witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala on Thursday. According to the latest Union Health Ministry data the number of active cases has increased to 44,998.

The 10,158 cases reported on Wednesday are highest in 230 days. A total 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year.