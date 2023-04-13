COVID Arcturus variant likely to peak in India in…, Expert snubs ‘coronavirus becoming endemic’ claim2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Experts are divided on when the COVID surge caused by XBB.1.16 variant will peak. Some are of the view it has already peaked in India
Experts have different opinions on when the current COVID surge, caused by the XBB.1.16 variant, will reach its peak. Some believe it has already peaked, while others predict it will happen in the coming days. The government's assertion that COVID has become endemic in India has been dismissed by experts, who argue that the country has already surpassed the upper limit of "endemic prevalence."
