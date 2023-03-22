XBB.1.16 variant likely a 'new kid on the block', says Dr Randeep Guleria2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:43 PM IST
Dr Guleria's comments arrived on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation and also took stock of the public health preparedness.
Amid the rise in number of Covid cases in over four months in the country, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on 22 March that the new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the recent rise. However, he emphasised there was no need for panic as long it does not cause severe illness and deaths.
