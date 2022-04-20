This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The five-fold strategy. i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas should be followed, Centre said
Owing to the rise in the number of COVID cases and the positivity rate, the Centre on Tuesday wrote to states and UTs to keep monitoring the spread of the virus. It also directed Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram to remain vigilant as these states are witnessing a sharp surge.
Noting that country saw a decline in infection in the past 2 months, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in the letter, “The country has been reporting about 1000 daily new cases for the past few weeks. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1%."
However, "recently, there are a few States which are reporting a higher contribution to India's cases and higher positivity. This Ministry has advised all the States/UTs to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," it read.
The States and Union Territories are Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram.
Further, pointing out that steps need to be taken to curb the virus, Centre said, "The five-fold strategy. i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas should be followed."
The ministry advised States/UTs to monitor clusters of new COVID-19 cases and undertake required containment efforts for curing the spread of infection.
Further, the health ministry conveyed to States/UTs that adequate testing as per guidelines is required and further undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity rate. . "Testing and Surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Bhushan said.
Monitoring of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection should be focused upon by States and UTs, Bhushan said.
Genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities as well as sewage samples), and local clusters of cases also needs to be ensured, Bhushan informed.
The ministry advised ensuring COVID-19 vaccination of eligible populations including the primary vaccination as well administration of precaution doses.
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases is at 4,30,45,527 on Tuesday, while the active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry.
