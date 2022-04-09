Tope said a 67-year-old man and his wife who had been in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat last month. "The man had arrived from London on March 6 and came in contact with two Britishers. On March 11, he experienced a mild fever. On March 12, he was tested during his stay in Vadodara and the sample was sent for genome sequencing to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre," Tope said.