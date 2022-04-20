This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The symptoms in children are generally mild and include upper respiratory tract symptoms like fever, running nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough, experts say as XE COVID variant spreads
With many children showing COVID symptoms after schools reopened, parents are now insisting on remote learning mode at least till they are vaccinated. As per the latest updates, over 30% of 107 new Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been reported among children. Also, several kids in Delhi have also contracted the virus. However, experts have suggested that there isn't any need to panic but it is extremely essential to remain vigilant. Now with the XE COVID variant circulating, check the symptoms and treatment for kids.
Symptoms of XE variant in children
The mutant variant XE is known to be more transmissible than previous strains, even the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2, especially among the vaccinated. Now, as a large section of kids is still unvaccinated, they are prone to catch the virus.
"The symptoms in children are generally mild and include upper respiratory tract symptoms like fever, running nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough," says Dr. Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi told Hindustan Times.
Precautions
Experts have pointed out it is extremely essential for parents to ensure that their kids are maintaining a healthy lifestyle, eating and sleeping well, following hygiene practices and children who are eligible for vaccination should take it as soon as possible.
"Parents and teachers should focus on providing good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle which will strengthen immunity in children along with maintaining basic hygiene care which includes sanitation and handwashing practices at home as well as inside school premises," says Dr Gurleen Sikka, Department of Neonatology & Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told HT.
"Since this is a mutation of the Omicron itself, there is every possibility that the new variant will be affected by the vaccine. Children who are eligible for vaccines should get their jab as it will protect them against severe form of this infection," adds the pediatrician.
No reason to panic
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told PTI, "There is no need to panic as data from past waves have clearly shown that children, even if they contract COVID-19, have mild illness and recover spontaneously with just symptomatic treatment."
Therefore, eligible children should take the vaccine. But then even those who have not been vaccinated should not panic as chances of them getting a severe infection is very low, he said.