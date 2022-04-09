This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Unless this sequence is verified after isolating the virus, we will not be able to comment on it. We will have to wait to know whether it is different or not, sources said on XE
With 2 cases of XE COVID variant being reported from India, the hybrid of Omicron variants is being watched closely. Noting that INSACOG is keeping an eye on XE, sources said that there is no need to panic yet.
"Unless this sequence is verified after isolating the virus, we will not be able to comment on it. We will have to wait to know whether it is different or not," sources told ANI.
All that you need to know:
Earlier this morning, Gujarat Health Ministry confirmed that a case of XE variant was detected in the state. Manoj Agarwal, IAS, Additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat, said, “We are in touch with the Governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Biotechnology research centre found the mutation in the sample that's why genome sequencing is required after which the sample was sent to Kolkata where they have confirmed the sample as an XE variant."
The first case of XE, a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, was detected in Mumbai on Wednesday, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor at Christian Medical College in Vellore, said, The new XE variant of Covid-19 is not a matter of concern as it is not likely to cause any more severity than other sub-variants of Omicron (BA.1 and BA.2) did. “We were worried about BA.2 but it did not cause more serious disease than BA.1. XE does not cause more serious disease than BA.1 or BA.2."
Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that XE variant is 10% more transmissible than BA.2 variant.