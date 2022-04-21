COVID infections are on the rise among children since several schools reopened for physical classes earlier this month. As per the latest updates, over 30% of 107 new Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been reported among children. Also, several kids in Delhi have also contracted the virus. This has left many parents skeptical about whether to send them back to school.

