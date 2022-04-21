This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Speak to them about how COVID works and how it can affect their health
It is essential to inform them why it is important to keep the virus away
COVID infections are on the rise among children since several schools reopened for physical classes earlier this month. As per the latest updates, over 30% of 107 new Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been reported among children. Also, several kids in Delhi have also contracted the virus. This has left many parents skeptical about whether to send them back to school.
Time and again, experts have pointed out that children can contract the COVID like all adults but its severity will remain low. Hence, there is no need to panic, but it is important to remain careful.
Follow these rules if you are sending your kids to school:
Do not make them scared of COVID by providing too much information
Speak to them about how the respiratory virus works and how it can affect us
It is essential to inform them why it important to keep the virus away
Tell them about COVID guidelines. If they are not following them, explain to them what happens otherwise.
Ask them to keep hands clean, wear masks
When they are going to school, pack few wipes, a hand sanitizer etc
Suggest they talk to their teachers in case they feel uneasy in the class
Advise them to be friendly, instead of acting hostile. Teach them to speak to teachers if a friend is not feeling well.
Make them vigilant about anti-COVID activities
Symptoms of COVID in children
"The symptoms in children are generally mild and include upper respiratory tract symptoms like fever, running nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough," says Dr. Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi told Hindustan Times.
If eligible, get them vaccinated:
However, if they are eligible for vaccination, then make sure they are jabbed.
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told PTI, "There is no need to panic as data from past waves have clearly shown that children, even if they contract COVID-19, have mild illness and recover spontaneously with just symptomatic treatment."
Therefore, eligible children should take the vaccine. But then even those who have not been vaccinated should not panic as chances of them getting a severe infection is very low, he said.
