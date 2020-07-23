Xi Jinping’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world

While China’s citizens aren’t going to rebel against Xi, a “perfect storm" scenario in which a Covid-19 upsurge forces another lockdown, Chinese stocks crash and countries pressure companies to withdraw investments could lead to splits in the leadership, according to Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. That’s dangerous for Xi, he said, because of the precedent he set by jailing former security chief Zhou Yongkang after he retired from the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s most powerful body.