Xi made the world an enemy, says expelled Chinese Communist Party member Cai Xia

NEW DELHI: A former Chinese Communist Party member has accused Chinese president Xi Jinping of making the "world an enemy" – a reference to tensions with the US and India – for use as a diversionary tactic to consolidate his power at home.

In an interview to the Guardian newspaper, Cai Xia, a former professor at China’s elite Central Party School, who was expelled from the Chinese Communist Party on Monday came down heavily on Xi saying that “Under the regime of Xi, the Chinese Communist Party is not a force for progress for China. In fact, it is an obstacle to China’s progress."

She also accused Xi of “damaging the country’s reputation", adding that many in the party held a similar view.

Ties between China and the US have been tense on many counts – trade, the South China Sea, the plight of the Uighurs to name some of them. Ties with India have been fraught due to tensions along the border. India has accused China of intruding into Indian territory at several points in Ladakh. The tensions were exacerbated by a violent clash on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed.

On US-China tensions, Cai said, “You can see the confrontation between China and the United States. He has made the world an enemy. At home, all these big issues are left to him to decide. Whether it is a domestic or international issue, it is very difficult for others to restrict him. It is inevitable that his judgment and decisions will be mistaken."

When asked why Xi would make an enemy of the world, Cai said, “There are several factors. Among them is that he wants to consolidate his own position and authority. Considering domestic economic and social tensions, as well as those in the party of the last few years, he will think of ways to divert the attention of the Chinese public, provoking conflict with other countries, for example encouraging anti-American sentiment and the recent clash between China and India."

Cai also blamed Xi’s “unchecked power" for mistakes including the country’s handling of covid-19 outbreak. The SARS-CoV2 surfaced in Wuhan late last year and has sickened million across the world and killed more than 766,000 people.

“If he knew on January 7, why did it take until 20 January to announce the outbreak? In other words, the fact that people were concealing the news from him is the result of the system," Cai said. “But when he knew the situation on 7 January, he did not make it public or mobilise resources. So shouldn’t he bear responsibility?" she said in the interview.

