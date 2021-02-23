Xi may attend Brics summit in India: Reports

Xi may attend Brics summit in India: Reports1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 03:36 PM IST
China’s President Xi Jinping may visit India in the second half of 2021 amid ongoing border tensions, to attend a meeting of the BRICS group, the Times of India reported without saying where it got the information.
China has supported India’s hosting the meeting of heads of state of the grouping which also includes Brazil, South Africa and Russia, the newspaper said citing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.
India and China have been engaged in a border conflict since May last year. The conflict turned bloody in June resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. China said last week it had lost four troops. Troops from both sides began pulling back from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, a high-altitude glacial lake in the Himalayan region of Ladakh on Feb. 10, officials from both sides said. But other areas of conflict between the two neighbours have yet to be addressed.
