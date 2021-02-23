Xi may attend Brics summit in India: Reports

India and China have been engaged in a border conflict since May last year. The conflict turned bloody in June resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. China said last week it had lost four troops. Troops from both sides began pulling back from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, a high-altitude glacial lake in the Himalayan region of Ladakh on Feb. 10, officials from both sides said. But other areas of conflict between the two neighbours have yet to be addressed.