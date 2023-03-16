Xiaomi, after losing top spot to Samsung, is revamping India strategy: Key points2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Xiaomi's slow shift in India to premium smartphones has helped Samsung steal the crown.
Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, Xiaomi, is revamping its India strategy after allowing Samsung to take the top spot in the country's competitive mobile phone market. Samsung launched more expensive mobile phones and offered innovative financing schemes that Xiaomi failed to match.
