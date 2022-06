Chinese consumer electronics and related software manufacturer Xiaomi India recently announced their new scheme for easy and affordable battery replacement of mobile phones, starting at just ₹499.

Xiaomi India CEO Muralikrishnan B announced the scheme on Twitter on 13 June, but days later service centre staff claim they are yet to receive any communication regarding it from higher authorities.

Announcing the new scheme, Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B took to Twitter on 13 June and wrote, "It’s time to say goodbye to your battery problems! Head to #Xiaomi Authorised Service Center near you and get your old battery replaced; get a refreshed & recharged experience 🔋 All of this, starting from just ₹499."

However, it looks like the CEO forgot to send this information to Xiaomi service centres in the country as multiple users hit out at Muralikrishnan, complaining about the denied service that was announced.

One of the Xiaomi users replied on Muralikrishnan's tweet and said even after showing his tweet, the executives at Guntur Service Center were not ready to accept as they are yet to get any update about the new scheme from senior officials.

To which, Xiaomi India Support assured the user of grievance redressal.

Today i visited Guntur Service Center staff there are saying that we didn't get any update of such program from our officials. I have also show your tweet and posts but they are not ready to accept. Kindly first make ur service center ppl aware of such offers @XiaomiIndia @Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/k5px8kH8Fp — KVS Tech Buddies 🇮🇳 (@kvstechbuddies) June 15, 2022

Apart from the above user, similar tweets were posted on Muralikrishnan's post citing non-cooperation from Xiaomi India Support staff.

Here are some of the tweets:

Sir my brother Using Mi 10T Pro and phone warranty expires on April 2022 this phone having motherboard issue the service centre staff asking ₹28000 of motherboard cost and he purchase this phone ₹30000 how it's possible Xiaomi was not trusted Premium mobile customer — Dattatray S. Masurkar (@DMasurkar) June 13, 2022

Contacted service centres they are denying such info. — MANISH🇮🇳 (@manishkr490) June 15, 2022

I called the nearest xiaomi service center and they say that it will cost 1350 rupes.



Model- Redmi note 6 pro — Apurba Sarkar (@ApurbaS48100155) June 15, 2022

Sir why doing this just fr publicity. Only 4 models which no one bought are at 499 +18% + 413 ( fitting charges) + 18%.



Now the phones which were sold starts at 999 + tax + 413 ( fitting charges ) + tax .



So reducing battery price & increasing fitting charges.



Kya game hai — Saurrav Manot (@SaurravM) June 14, 2022

LiveMint tried to reach out to Xiaomi India support, but they didn't respond.