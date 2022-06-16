Xiaomi India annnounces scheme for old battery replacement, users complain

It looks like the CEO forgot to send this information to Xiaomi service centres in the country as multiple users hit out at Muralikrishnan, complaining about the denied service by staff that was announced.
Chinese consumer electronics and related software manufacturer Xiaomi India recently announced their new scheme for easy and affordable battery replacement of mobile phones, starting at just ₹499.
Xiaomi India CEO Muralikrishnan B announced the scheme on Twitter on 13 June, but days later service centre staff claim they are yet to receive any communication regarding it from higher authorities.
Announcing the new scheme, Xiaomi India Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan B took to Twitter on 13 June and wrote, "It’s time to say goodbye to your battery problems! Head to #Xiaomi Authorised Service Center near you and get your old battery replaced; get a refreshed & recharged experience 🔋 All of this, starting from just ₹499."
However, it looks like the CEO forgot to send this information to Xiaomi service centres in the country as multiple users hit out at Muralikrishnan, complaining about the denied service that was announced.
One of the Xiaomi users replied on Muralikrishnan's tweet and said even after showing his tweet, the executives at Guntur Service Center were not ready to accept as they are yet to get any update about the new scheme from senior officials.
To which, Xiaomi India Support assured the user of grievance redressal.