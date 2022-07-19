OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Xiaomi Redmi K50i launch date in India: Price, camera, specs, where to watch livestream
Listen to this article

On July 20, the Redmi K50i will go on sale in India. It will come in two versions: K50i and K50i 5G series. The Redmi K50 series, which succeeds the well-liked K20 series, is likely to be a hit with consumers.

The Redmi K50i is comparable to the May introduction in China of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro. Although the batteries and charging rates are different, they are essentially the same phones. The Note 11T Pro features a 4,400mAh battery and requires 120W of power to charge, compared to the Note 11T Pro's 5,080mAh battery and 67W of power.

Unofficial initial specs lead to this conclusion that the Redmi K50i will come with IPS LCD, 144Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 650 nits (typ). It will be 6.6 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) with 1080 x 2460 pixels (~407 ppi density).

The phone will support Android 12, MIUI 13 and come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) and Octa-core (4x2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU along with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU,

The Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.6-inch FullHD 144Hz LCD, 16MP selfie camera, 64MP primary camera (joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units), stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader are included, according to rumours that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, according to GSM Arena.

Camera (Photo and Video)

The Redmi K50i is expected to come with a camera that is loaded with 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF; 8 MP, 120˚, (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro) lenses. It will have an LED flash, HDR, panorama. It will be able to record 4K video at 30fps, 1080p video at 30/60/120fps and 720p video at 960fps.

Where to watch livestream

On July 20 at 12 PM, the launch will take place. The live stream is accessible to viewers on YouTube and the company's social media accounts. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is anticipated to discuss the features and characteristics of the device before revealing the cost and available incentives.

Redmi K50i Price

The company has not revealed the official price yet. However, the phone is expected to come at 21,990.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi India promotes COO Muralikrishnan B to role of president (MINT_PRINT)

Xiaomi India promotes COO Muralikrishnan B to role of president

2 min read . 15 Jul 2022
The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to be priced at 506 euros or about ₹41,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant in the European market

Xiaomi 12 Lite launch soon, company hints at four colour options

2 min read . 08 Jul 2022
Xiaomi India CEO Muralikrishnan B announced the scheme on Twitter on 13 June, but days later service centre staff claim they are yet to receive any communication regarding it from higher authorities. (MINT_PRINT)

Xiaomi India announces scheme for old battery replacement, users complain 

1 min read . 17 Jun 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout