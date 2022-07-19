On July 20, the Redmi K50i will go on sale in India. It will come in two versions: K50i and K50i 5G series. The Redmi K50 series, which succeeds the well-liked K20 series, is likely to be a hit with consumers.

The Redmi K50i is comparable to the May introduction in China of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro. Although the batteries and charging rates are different, they are essentially the same phones. The Note 11T Pro features a 4,400mAh battery and requires 120W of power to charge, compared to the Note 11T Pro's 5,080mAh battery and 67W of power.

Unofficial initial specs lead to this conclusion that the Redmi K50i will come with IPS LCD, 144Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 650 nits (typ). It will be 6.6 inches, 103.4 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) with 1080 x 2460 pixels (~407 ppi density).

Witness the shades of Extreme speed, tomorrow at 12 Noon.



Let us know the #RedmiK50i colorway you are looking forward to.



Use #LiveExtreme #RedmiK50i pic.twitter.com/MgqvSs6nC7 — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2022

The phone will support Android 12, MIUI 13 and come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (5 nm) and Octa-core (4x2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU along with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU,

The Dimensity 8100 SoC, 6.6-inch FullHD 144Hz LCD, 16MP selfie camera, 64MP primary camera (joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units), stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader are included, according to rumours that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro, according to GSM Arena.

Camera (Photo and Video)

The Redmi K50i is expected to come with a camera that is loaded with 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF; 8 MP, 120˚, (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro) lenses. It will have an LED flash, HDR, panorama. It will be able to record 4K video at 30fps, 1080p video at 30/60/120fps and 720p video at 960fps.

Where to watch livestream

On July 20 at 12 PM, the launch will take place. The live stream is accessible to viewers on YouTube and the company's social media accounts. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is anticipated to discuss the features and characteristics of the device before revealing the cost and available incentives.

Redmi K50i Price

The company has not revealed the official price yet. However, the phone is expected to come at ₹21,990.