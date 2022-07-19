The Redmi K50i is comparable to the May introduction in China of the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro. Although the batteries and charging rates are different, they are essentially the same phones. The Note 11T Pro features a 4,400mAh battery and requires 120W of power to charge, compared to the Note 11T Pro's 5,080mAh battery and 67W of power.