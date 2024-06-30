Xpheno declares July 1 holiday to mark India’s T20 Cricket World Cup win

Xpheno, the staffing firm, announced 1 July as a holiday for the company, to mark and celebrate India's win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final hosted on June 29, according to a media report.

The firm has a headcount of over 500 employees as per their LinkedIn profile.

"It was a surprise to all of us and this is special as the first day of the month is usually busy as we have billings, payroll closures, etc. But it was decided to declare the day off, as Team India put in a great effort, and this is our small tribute to the boys," reported Moneycontrol quoting Prasadh MS, head of workforce research at Xpheno.

Indian cricket team reclaimed their glory as the T20 champions putting an end to a 17-year drought in the final match against South Africa in Barbados. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs.

The Rohit Sharma-led team celebrated at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados, West Indies for nearly four hours after Saturday's intense final match. Along with the celebrations, Virat Kohli and team captain Rohit Sharma both announced their retirement from the T20 International format of cricket. ON Saturday, world-class fielder Ravindra Jadeja also announced his retirement from T20I.

Virat Kohli, on Saturday, scored a record 76 runs with 59 balls supporting India's play after the 34 for-three-wicket situation in the powerplay. This led to the final 176 for seven-wicket India victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav displayed the perfect catch from the David Miller hit right at the moment when South Africa needed 16 runs in the last over. Suryakumar Yadav saved the day after catching the ball, releasing it just before he went over the boundary, and then coming back in quickly to complete the catch.