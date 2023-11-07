Xpressbees raises $80 million from arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
The fundraise comes six months after Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad invested $40 million in the Pune startup
Logistics unicorn Xpressbees said on Tuesday it has raised $80 million (around ₹665 crore) from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the late-stage investment arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP). The firm said it would use the fresh capital to drive growth and support its management team's ambitions.