On Ganesh Chaturthi, Anand Mahindra revealed the first look of the ‘all-electric’ Mahindra SUV - XUV400. “Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon," says a video shared on Twitter by the Indian billionaire. As per the video, the car will be “revealed" on September 8, 2022.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra held a large event in the UK to promote its future line of electric SUVs. Models like the XUV.e8 or XUV 800, XUV.e9 or XUV 900, and three further e-SUV concepts from its Born electric range are included in this.

The manufacturer additionally unveiled the INGLO electric platform that would support its electric lineup displayed in the UK. According to the most recent rumours, Mahindra said it was likely to introduce the new XUV400 electric SUV in India in September 2022.

The new XUV400 electric SUV appears to have been doing test drives on public roads a few weeks ago, according to spy photos of the vehicle. It is significant that Mahindra must make up ground in the EV market as the introduction of their INGLO-based electric vehicles is still years away. Mahindra and Mahindra already faces formidable competition in the EV market from Tata Motors' Nexon EV, now the most popular electric vehicle in India.

Reuters sources reported in July that South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution would supply batteries to Mahindra's first electric SUV. According to the source, the batteries will power the Indian automaker's XUV400 SUVs, which should arrive between the fourth quarter and January.

The eXUV300 concept car presented at the 2020 Auto Expo is thought to have inspired the design of the XUV 400. The SUV is anticipated to be longer than four metres, which will enable the automaker to install an electric powertrain in the four-wheeler without sacrificing interior room or functionality.

The SsangYong Tivoli was the inspiration for the ICE-powered XUV300 that was sold in India, and it is anticipated that Mahindra's next electric SUV will use a similar design language.

(With Reuters inputs)