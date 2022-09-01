XUV400 EV: Anand Mahindra reveals first look of ‘all-electric’ SUV

The new XUV400 electric SUV appears to have been doing test drives on public roads a few weeks ago, according to spy photos of the vehicle. It is significant that Mahindra must make up ground in the EV market as the introduction of their INGLO-based electric vehicles is still years away. Mahindra and Mahindra already faces formidable competition in the EV market from Tata Motors' Nexon EV, now the most popular electric vehicle in India.