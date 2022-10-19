XXB likely the most contagious variant of Covid-19. Everything to know

In the festive season as the number of reported Covid-19 cases rise, so does the threat of newer variants. The XXB variant of Covid-19, touted the most contagious variant by some experts, have seen a rise in the densely populated areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad in Maharashtra.
The state has recorded a 17.7% hike in Covid-19 cases between 10 -16 October compared to the previous week.
Taking a look at the new XXB Covid variant
What is XXB variant?
XXB was discovered in Singapore in August. It is a hybrid of Omicron's BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants. It has now appeared in 17 countries across the globe. It is believed that XBB variant has "growth advantage" over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property.
Scientists have said that new variant is a result of an accumulation of changes in the virus' spike surface protein.
Scientists involved in genome sequencing have reportedly said around 88% of India’s new infections were caused by BA.2.75 while XXB 7%. In Singapore, XXB is dominant and the recent spike in new Covid cases in the island country can be attributed to it. Thailand has mounted checks for international passengers at its airport. Authorities in Europe are also monitoring the situation very closely.
Is the XXB variant of Covid dangerous?
XXB has seven mutations on the spike protein. It has been understood that the immune system cannot readily recognise XXB variant of Covid-19. The variant evades the immune system to invade the body and cause severe infection.
Some experts believe that XXB is the most contagious variant of Covid.
However, It's still unclear if the virus causes severe disease leading to hospitalisation. Some experts said hospitalisation will apparently be required only in emergency cases. But there’s unanimity that the elderly and those suffering from comorbidities should be more careful and wear masks to protect themselves.
Some experts believe that XXB is the most contagious variant of Covid. “It is likely the most immune-evasive and poses problems for current monoclonal antibody-based treatments and prevention strategy," pointed out Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Some researchers contend that Covid vaccines won’t be able to protect people from this variant; and they will be rendered ineffective. There are also indications that XXB may lead to an increase in reinfections.
XXB cases in India
Maharashtra has reported 18 cases of the XXB variant of Covid-19. The Maharashtra Health Department has warned that the XXB variant will reach its peak in mid-November, after the festive season is over. The government also pointed out that the recent spike is largely noticed in densely-populated areas such as Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
