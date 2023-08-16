comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ News / India/  Y20 summit in Varanasi between Aug 17-20, over 100 delegates from G20 to attend
Back

More than 100 delegates from the group of 20 countries (G20), other guest nations and international organisations will participate in the Youth20 (Y20) summit which will be held in  Varanasi between August 17-20, said a report by PTI citing officials. 

The Y20 summit is being organised by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports. It will feature discussions scheduled on identified themes.

For the Y20 summit, five themes have been identified that include -- Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, said the report by PTI citing Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director of Youth and Sports, government of India.

The summit will bring together youth experts, decision-makers and youth representatives from G20 countries to negotiate, finalise and sign the Y20 communique drafted based on the conclusions of the discussions held in the past few months, Singh said in the report.

The summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people, said Singh.

It will provide Indian knowledge institutions a perspective on value of international consultations and force them to be aware that world outside can affect us, give them hands-on experience for organising consultations.

The Y20 summit provides a platform for youth to express their voices and ideas on G20 priorities.

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur will be attending the Y20 summit.

Under the overall framework of G20 presidency, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been entrusted with the responsibility to organise Youth20 (Y20) Summit-2023.

Y20 India serves as the official youth engagement group of G20, where young individuals from all G20 member nations to engage in meaningful dialogues and consultations with one another. 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 08:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App