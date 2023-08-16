Y20 summit in Varanasi between Aug 17-20, over 100 delegates from G20 to attend1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 08:14 PM IST
The Y20 summit is being organised by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports
More than 100 delegates from the group of 20 countries (G20), other guest nations and international organisations will participate in the Youth20 (Y20) summit which will be held in Varanasi between August 17-20, said a report by PTI citing officials.
