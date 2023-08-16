More than 100 delegates from the group of 20 countries (G20), other guest nations and international organisations will participate in the Youth20 (Y20) summit which will be held in Varanasi between August 17-20, said a report by PTI citing officials.

The Y20 summit is being organised by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports. It will feature discussions scheduled on identified themes.

For the Y20 summit, five themes have been identified that include -- Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation and 21st Century Skills, Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, said the report by PTI citing Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director of Youth and Sports, government of India.

The summit will bring together youth experts, decision-makers and youth representatives from G20 countries to negotiate, finalise and sign the Y20 communique drafted based on the conclusions of the discussions held in the past few months, Singh said in the report.

The summit will provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of young people, said Singh.

It will provide Indian knowledge institutions a perspective on value of international consultations and force them to be aware that world outside can affect us, give them hands-on experience for organising consultations.

The Y20 summit provides a platform for youth to express their voices and ideas on G20 priorities.

Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur will be attending the Y20 summit.

Under the overall framework of G20 presidency, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been entrusted with the responsibility to organise Youth20 (Y20) Summit-2023.

Y20 India serves as the official youth engagement group of G20, where young individuals from all G20 member nations to engage in meaningful dialogues and consultations with one another.