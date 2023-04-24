As many government bodies lose verification check mark on Twitter, PIB fact check on 23 April said that they are committed to provide its citizen with verified information with or without a blue tick.

PIB had created a fact checking unit in order to identify the fake news related to government and its policies circulating on various social media platforms. The fact check unit monitor platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to flag news that is fake.

Apart from PIB fact check, other ministries like Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Electronics & IT also have lost their blue ticks. Government officials and multilateral organisations have grey-coloured tick alongside their names.

Sharing an image on Twitter, the PIB fact check unit wrote, “Blue tick ho ya nahi, we are committed to provide you with verified information!! Share your queries with #PIBFactCheck to get correct information related to the Government of India 8799711259 socialmedia@pib.gov.in"

Blue tick ho ya nahi, we are committed to provide you with verified information!!



Share your queries with #PIBFactCheck to get correct information related to the Government of India



📲 8799711259

📩 socialmedia@pib.gov.in pic.twitter.com/IqbrS1TM59 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 23, 2023

Earlier on 20 April, several B-town celebrities, politicians and sports icon lost their Blue tick. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly had earlier lost their verified blue ticks. However, over the weekend, several Twitter users with reportedly over a million followers were surprised to find that their Blue Check verification badges, which had disappeared during Elon Musk's recent purge of legacy verified accounts, had been reinstated.

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has started removing blue check marks for users who do not have a Twitter Blue subscription. Blue tick marks on Twitter accounts helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors. It was available for working professionals like journalists, organisation and government employees.

Musk is making the switch to paid verification in order to generate much-needed revenue for Twitter. Initially, the blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Twitter Blue is priced differently for every region and based on how you sign up. In the United States, it costs $11 a month or $114.99 a year for iOS or Android users and $8 a month or $84 a year for web users. In India, the price for Twitter Blue is ₹900 for iOS monthly, web monthly is ₹650 while yearly pricing for iOS is ₹9400. For Android users, monthly pricing is ₹900 while yearly pricing is ₹9,400.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.