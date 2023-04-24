'Yahan verified information milti hai' PIB fact check after losing Twitter Blue tick2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:58 PM IST
- Apart from PIB fact check, other ministries like Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Electronics & IT also have lost their blue ticks.
As many government bodies lose verification check mark on Twitter, PIB fact check on 23 April said that they are committed to provide its citizen with verified information with or without a blue tick.
