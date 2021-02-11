Subscribe
Home >News >India >'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19, spreads awareness
Donning the garb of 'Yamraj', a policeman took Covid-19 vaccine in Indore.

'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19, spreads awareness

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST ANI

  • This is not the first time Police constable Jawahar Singh has donned the attire of 'Yamraj' to spread awareness
  • Earlier, the Indore cop dressed up as Yamraj to appeal to people to stay indoors during the lockdown last year

Indore: To spread the message among the frontline workers to take the COVID-19 jab without hesitation, a police constable dressed up as 'Yamraj', the God of death, on Wednesday got himself vaccinated at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Police constable Jawahar Singh, dressed in black with golden headgear, spread the message that people should not fear the COVID-19 and every frontline worker should take the COVID-19 vaccine when their turn comes.

Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

This is not the first time Singh has donned the attire of 'Yamraj' to spread awareness.

Earlier, the Indore cop dressed up as Yamraj to appeal to people to stay indoors and made them aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown last year.

The Inspector-General of Indore Zone, Harinarayanachari Mishra yesterday informed that the police officials in Indore are being administered the vaccine shot now.

"The priority is being given to the officials and staffs who are above 50 years of age," Mishra said adding that top officials of the police will be vaccinated on Thursday.

There are 1,951 active cases in Madhya Pradesh while a total of 2,51,121 patients have recovered from the disease till now, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

"With two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24-hours, the cumulative death toll of the state rises to 3,827," the ministry informed.

As many as 70,17,114 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 across India till now.

