Yamuna breaches ‘low flood level mark’ in Agra, reaches Taj Mahal wall | WATCH

Yamuna river on ganga Basin's water level is on the decline, however the swollen river still continues to flow above danger mark at 205.46 metres, as noted by Central Water Commission (CWC). The Yamuna river's water level has risen so much that it touched the walls of Taj Mahal in Agra.

According to reports, this is the first time in forty five years that the Yamuna waters have breached embankments to reach the walls of Taj Mahal. “The water level has been rising continuously for the past 3 days. The situation is under control currently. Wherever the flow of water has increased, all precautionary measures have been taken," said Ankit Khandelwal, Municipal Commissioner, Agra to news agency ANI. On Sunday, 16 July, Yamuna breached the 'low flood' level mark in Agra. The Yamuna Kinara Road leading to the Taj Mahal here got waterlogged due to backflow from drains falling into the flooded river. According to reports, the 17th century UNESCO World Heritage Site has been submerged. However, the officials have said that water has not entered the basement of the Taj Mahal.

Ramesh Wadhwa, a senior citizen residing here, recalled the 1978 floods that ravaged Agra after the Yamuna level here crossed the danger mark.

Monuments such as Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh and Kala Gumbad could also face threat from the swollen Yamuna river water.

This comes despite assurance from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to media outlet NDTV, stating that there is no threat to the heritage site even though the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal have been inundated.

Officials have mentioned that the road leading up to the Taj Mahal is waterlogged due to the rising water levels and backflow of drains.

“We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been created and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert," Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue) said to PTI.

“We have set up barricades on the river ghats from Kailash Temple in Sikandra till the Dusshera Ghat near the Taj Mahal," he added.

Rise in the level of Yamuna is due to the release of water from two barrages – in Okhla and Gokul, Mathura.

This comes just after the Yamuna rose to its highest level in 45 years last week, leading to the evacuation of people from low-lying areas to relief camps. On Monday, the evacuated residents returned to their houses as the Yamuna water level receded.

Taj Mahal may be the second prey to fall to the waters of Yamuna, after the swollen river flooded the Red Fort in national capital Delhi.