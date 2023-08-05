The registration for Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)'s Prime BHS flats which was opened on 2 August saw a massive response from home buyers. In just 24 hours of its launch, the housing scheme got about 3,089 applications whereas 650 people have also paid the registration fees of ₹4.23 lakh, a report by Navbharat Times has stated. The total number of flats being offered are only 462.

The 2 BHK Prime BHS flats is situated in Sector 22D along the renowned Yamuna Expressway. The carpet area is 696.64 sq feet. The approximate price of this flats cost around ₹42.34 lakh. The structure of the building is slit parking with 16 floors RCC framed.

As per the brochure, the allotment of the flats will be done through lucky draw based on ‘first come first served’.

The interested applicants can apply from Yamuna Authority's official website. In order to process for loan and EMD, Bank of Baroda is the banking partner for the scheme, the website states.

Features of the YEIDA Prime BHS flats scheme flats:

-These ready to move flats is located along the Yamuna Expressway while major projects like the Noida International Airport, Film City, Medical device park will come in close proximity.

-It has ample green surroundings with landscape heat reflective roof paint for reflecting the solar radiation back to the atmosphere.

-It also has facilities like rainwater harvesting system, installation of low flow water fixture, Smoking free common area, sewage treatment plant, designed dwelling units to achieve maximum day light.

Here's how to apply for YEIDA Flat Scheme 2023

-Visit the official website of Yamuna Authority i.e. yamunaexpresswayauthority.com

-On the website, click on the activated link of ‘New BHS Scheme-Apply now’

-Now click on Prime BHS Flats and enter your mobile number and enter the OTP received and fill all the required details.