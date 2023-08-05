Yamuna Expressway Authority's scheme for 462 flats sees over 3000 applicants in 24 hrs of its launch: Report1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 01:07 PM IST
YEIDA's Prime BHS flats scheme sees massive response, with 3,089 applications in 24 hours and 650 registration fees paid.
The registration for Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)'s Prime BHS flats which was opened on 2 August saw a massive response from home buyers. In just 24 hours of its launch, the housing scheme got about 3,089 applications whereas 650 people have also paid the registration fees of ₹4.23 lakh, a report by Navbharat Times has stated. The total number of flats being offered are only 462.