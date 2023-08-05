The registration for Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)'s Prime BHS flats which was opened on 2 August saw a massive response from home buyers. In just 24 hours of its launch, the housing scheme got about 3,089 applications whereas 650 people have also paid the registration fees of ₹4.23 lakh, a report by Navbharat Times has stated. The total number of flats being offered are only 462.

